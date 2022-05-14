Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,701 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

