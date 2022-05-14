Citigroup Inc. Has $60.48 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,534 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.01% of Graphic Packaging worth $60,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

