Citigroup Inc. Sells 85,954 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,954 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $57,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

EQR stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

