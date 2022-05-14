Citigroup Increases Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Price Target to $3.25

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Owlet has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

