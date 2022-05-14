Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $109.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $110.30 million. Clarus reported sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $472.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $478.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.38 million, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $524.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLAR stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 340,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $828.52 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

