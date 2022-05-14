Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,366 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 79,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jonestrading began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

