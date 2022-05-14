ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 63.5% in April

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EMO traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 62,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

