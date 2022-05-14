Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 388,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 12.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 282,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,253 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after buying an additional 2,369,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $50,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

