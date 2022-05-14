Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 282,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,253 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.