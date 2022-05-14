Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($31.87) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,766.50 ($21.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,614.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 231 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,715 ($21.14) per share, with a total value of £3,961.65 ($4,884.29). Insiders have bought 2,548 shares of company stock worth $4,198,382 over the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

