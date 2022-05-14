Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CSCW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 10,646,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,513,567. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

