Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Shares Down 18.3%

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 31,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 850% from the average daily volume of 3,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc engages in the investment business in Canada. It allows investors to invest in early-stage opportunities that offer returns from start-up stage to a public company listing on a senior exchange. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc in November 2021.

