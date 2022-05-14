Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.85. 570,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,809. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

