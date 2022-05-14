Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,683,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,019,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $6,767,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

