Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,319,219 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $103,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,683,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,019,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

