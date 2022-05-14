Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.37 ($8.81).

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.37) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €6.43 ($6.77). The company had a trading volume of 5,864,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.01. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.