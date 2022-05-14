Comparing Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly N/A N/A N/A Embraer 0.33% -0.41% -0.11%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Draganfly and Embraer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Embraer 1 2 6 0 2.56

Embraer has a consensus price target of $19.64, indicating a potential upside of 79.50%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Draganfly.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and Embraer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 22.81 -$12.93 million $0.85 1.12 Embraer $4.20 billion 0.48 -$44.70 million $0.07 156.31

Draganfly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer. Draganfly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embraer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Draganfly beats Embraer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Embraer (Get Rating)

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars and special space systems, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircrafts; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

