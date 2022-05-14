Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $43.20. 326,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

