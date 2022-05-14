Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.81.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

