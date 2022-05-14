Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

