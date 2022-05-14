Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of CNDT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,401. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.
In related news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 48,066.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conduent by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 404,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 418,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 411,422 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Conduent (Get Rating)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
