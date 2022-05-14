Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,023 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

