Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $248,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,903,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,581.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

