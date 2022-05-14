Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 271 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 83.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Equinix by 24.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 577.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $659.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $722.71 and a 200 day moving average of $751.15. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

