Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

