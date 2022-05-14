Conflux Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,958.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.90 or 0.06816264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00224833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00656198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00491422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.