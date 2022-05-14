Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.15. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.