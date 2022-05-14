Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

