Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,816 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after buying an additional 2,879,672 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $18,326,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $18,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Momentive Global by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,698,000 after buying an additional 710,331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $13,151,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTV stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNTV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

