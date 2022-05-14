Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 617,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,682,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

