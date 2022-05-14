Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 354.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,987 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

MCRB stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.