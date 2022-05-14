Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.67 Million in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $530.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $570.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $505.32 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

