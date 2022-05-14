Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,082 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average is $184.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

