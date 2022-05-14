Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,454 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $237.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.71 and a 200 day moving average of $290.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

