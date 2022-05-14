Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.34 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

