Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $408.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

