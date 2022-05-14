ConocoPhillips (COP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $12.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

COP opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $107.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

