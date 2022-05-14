Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $95.40. 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.