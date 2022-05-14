Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $12.35 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $755.32 million and $10.94 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $12.35 or 0.00042736 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 47% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00547961 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,610.15 or 2.13265459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,942,160 coins and its circulating supply is 61,179,226 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

