Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $31.55.

CLB opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

