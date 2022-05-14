Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 876,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,145. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

