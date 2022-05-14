Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.54 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.