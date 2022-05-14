COTI (COTI) Price Down 46.2% This Week

COTI (COTI) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, COTI has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $106.33 million and $25.24 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00547961 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,610.15 or 2.13265459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004891 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

