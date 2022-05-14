Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to report $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.61 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

BASE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

