Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to report $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.61 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Couchbase.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.
BASE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.
About Couchbase (Get Rating)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.