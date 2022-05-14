Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down to $64.51

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.51, but opened at $60.30. Coupa Software shares last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 21,254 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

