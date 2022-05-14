Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Coupang stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $20,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $14,733,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 180.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 490,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.