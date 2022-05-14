COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Up 125.7% in April

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

COVA remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. 926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,592. COVA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COVA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

