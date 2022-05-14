Cowen Cuts CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Price Target to $8.00

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get CareMax alerts:

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. CareMax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CareMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareMax by 41.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.