Cowen Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $26.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 128.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.