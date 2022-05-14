CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PMTS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,463. The company has a market capitalization of $191.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.